Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning, boosted by bargain hunting

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning today due to bargain hunting in most indices, led by the healthcare index, an analyst said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 8.20 points to 1,517.11 from 1,508.91 at yesterday's close.

The benchmark index opened 0.13 of-a-point lower at 1,508.78.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 455 to 219, while 351 counters were unchanged, 1,255 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 838.35 million units worth RM480.10 million.

In a note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said it expects investors to pick up bashed down companies with solid fundamentals ahead of the earnings season.

“Meanwhile, technology stocks may see a short-term rebound on the back of bargain hunting activities,” it said.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM8.27, Public Bank rose one sen to RM4.19, Petronas Chemicals gained 10 sen to RM9.00, while both IHH Healthcare and CIMB firmed three sen to RM6.36 and RM5.28, respectively.

As for the actives, Bintai Kinden increased one sen to 15 sen, DNex strengthened 2.5 sen to 88.5 sen, Vinvest Capital was 1.5 sen higher at 46.5 sen and Coraza increased three sen to 84 sen, while MYEG fell 1.5 sen to 92 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE increased 39.54 points to 6,010.54, FBM 70 improved 44.68 points to 13,375.70, FBM Emas Index rose 56.34 points to 10,879.67, FBMT 100 Index strengthened 52.35 points to 10,593.94, and FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 63.10 points to 11,563.89.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index widened 62.22 points to 15,723.13, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 1.90 points to 200.52, while the Plantation Index slipped 18.92 points to 6,612.39. ― Bernama