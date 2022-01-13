Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.42 points to 1,567.62 from 1,563.20 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon today, driven by continuous selling in selected industrial products and services as well as financial services stocks amid mixed sentiment in regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.42 points to 1,567.62 from 1,563.20 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, however, losers beat gainers 513 to 345, while 399 counters were unchanged, 1,010 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.27 billion units worth RM1.18 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced 6.0 sen to RM8.47, Petronas Chemicals added 12 sen to RM9.12, CIMB gained 2.0 sen to RM5.58 while Public Bank and IHH Healthcare slipped 1.0 sen each to RM4.24 and RM6.64 respectively.

Of the actives, Pegasus Heights and Kanger International were flat at 1.0 sen and 2.5 sen respectively, AHB Holdings shed 5.5 sen to 22.5 sen and MQ Technology fell 1.0 sen to 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 16.13 points higher at 11,318.19, the FBMT 100 Index improved 17.14 points to 11,011.54, the FBM ACE trimmed 25.66 points to 6,566.98, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 5.61 points to 12,082.94, and the FBM 70 dipped 38.46 points to 14,186.79.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 99.49 points to 16,194.40, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.38 points to 206.70, while the Plantation Index climbed 38.48 points to 6,778.40. ― Bernama