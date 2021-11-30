Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-day on strong buying interest

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 0.47 per cent or 7.10 points to 1,517.67 from 1,510.57 yesterday. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-day today as buying interest intensified in sectors led by industrial products and services counters, said an analyst.

The benchmark index opened 2.01 points firmer at 1,512.58 and moved between 1,511.89 and 1,519.62 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 636 to 317, while 345 counters were unchanged, 1,007 untraded, and 63 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.66 billion units worth RM1.97 billion.

The Healthcare index meanwhile was down 4.26 per cent or 108.28 points to 2,431.98 on profit-taking. IHH stock fell two sen to RM6.58 and Top Glove was down 37 sen to RM2.82.

An analyst said the buying sentiment was also in tandem with most Asian peers as traders weighed the new Omicron strain’s impact.

Meanwhile, on the local front, Malaysia’s exports in October, which grew faster by 25.5 per cent year-on-year to a new record of RM114.4 billion in value, exceeding 24.7 per cent in September and the market consensus of 25.0 per cent, could also provide a fillip to market sentiment.

AmBank Research in a note said it expects external demand to remain favourable in the remaining months of 2021.

The global recovery, added with further domestic reopening, have bolstered Malaysia’s exports.

“Nevertheless, we remain cautious over Covid-19 infections and ongoing constraints in the global supply chain which could affect the strength of growth in Malaysia’s trade sector,” said the research firm.

On Bursa Malaysia, other heavyweights Maybank added one sen to RM8.06, Public Bank was flat at RM3.96, Petronas Chemicals was up 42 sen to RM8.63, Tenaga recovered four sen to RM9.30, and CIMB rose five sen to RM5.16.

Of the actives, ATA IMS rose one sen to 53 sen, followed by Top Glove, while DNeX eased half-a-sen to 79 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 71.03 points to 11,125.90, the FBMT 100 Index rose 65.79 points to 10,806.03, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 85.22 points to 12,146.14.

The FBM 70 increased 148.75 points to 14,531.07 while the FBM ACE put on 47.33 points to 6,56.24.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 4.95 points to 197.00, the Plantation Index was up 97.13 points to 6,453.45 and the Financial Services Index advanced 84.74 points to 15,128.15. ― Bernama