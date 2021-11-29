Axiata appoints Shahril Ridza as independent non-executive director

The Axiata headquarters building is seen in Kuala Lumpur May 28, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Axiata Group Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan as an independent non-executive director, effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Axiata said Shahril, 51, currently serves as a non-executive director of Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd, where he chairs the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

“He was Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s managing director from Aug 20, 2018 to Aug 19, 2021, where he revamped the national sovereign fund’s investment strategy in line with the mandate to deliver higher and more sustainable returns.

“Preceding that, he was the chief executive officer of the Employees Provident Fund from April 16, 2013 to Aug 18, 2018, after having served as deputy chief executive officer (Investment) for slightly over three years,” it said.

Axiata president and group chief executive officer Datuk Izzaddin Idris said the company looks forward to Shahril’s stewardship in guiding the group to deliver greater value as a trusted and reliable partner to the customers, communities, countries, regulators and investors that it serve across its footprint.

“With an unprecedented digital revolution sweeping across Asia, Axiata is actively positioning to rise above industry and macroeconomic challenges to drive sustainable growth across our markets and become the ‘Next Generation Digital Champion’ by 2024.

“In this future-proofing journey, as we navigate through intricate investment decisions, execute on portfolio optimisation and seek to enhance value creation, we are fortunate to have Shahril to further strengthen our eminent lineup of board members,” he said. — Bernama