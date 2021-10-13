Bursa Malaysia higher at midmorning, banks continue to dominate

Market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered decliners 447 to 398, while 382 counters were unchanged, 1,052 untraded and 18 others suspended. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Bursa Malaysia has maintained its uptrend at mid-morning, driven by the banking counters as sentiments were bolstered by the further resumption of economic activities.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 6.62 points to 1,590.53 compared with 1,583.91 at yesterday’s close.

The bellwether index opened 1.04 points lower at 1,582.87.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered decliners 447 to 398, while 382 counters were unchanged, 1,052 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.88 billion units worth RM1.15 billion.

Heavyweights Maybank rose six sen to RM8.29, MISC was 12 sen higher at RM7.02, Public Bank increased three sen to RM4.19, Hartalega advanced 14 sen to RM6.11, RHB Bank rose 10 sen to RM5.65 and Sime Darby added five sen to RM2.33.

As for the active counters, Serba Dinamik, Sarawak Consolidated and KNM inched down half-a-sen to 41 sen, 50 sen and 22.5 sen, respectively, while NWP Holdings expanded half-a-sen to 29.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was higher by 33.14 points at 11,685.79, the FBMT 100 Index edged up 36.78 points to 11,329.89, the FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered 16.60 points to 12,764.91, and the FBM 70 was 8.89 points better at 15,256.40.

Meanwhile, the FBM ACE declined 7.49 points to 7,182.69.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 102.49 points to 15,645.29, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.10 of-a-point to 210.91, and the Plantation Index improved 10.98 points to 7,015.09. — Bernama



