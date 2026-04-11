KUCHING, April 11 — Malaysia is one of just 17 of the world’s most biodiverse nations, classed as megadiverse, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said.

He said it’s no small feat, given that the world views Malaysia as a priceless treasure trove for the planet’s ecological balance.

“When we talk about environmental conservation, Sarawak — known as the Land of the Hornbills — stands out as Malaysia’s iconic biodiversity powerhouse.

“Sarawak has excelled at balancing economic growth with the demands of nature conservation,” he said.

He spoke to reporters today at the event to hand over the instrument for the community ranger appointment, flag off the integrated Khazanah operation, and launch the 1000 Visits to Save Wildlife initiative.

Arthur said wildlife is more than a spectacle, as it is humanity’s life support, securing clean water, buffering disasters, and enabling pollination.

He said the ministry is committed to powering up the Biodiversity Protection and Patrol Programme (BP3), featuring two main tools: the Integrated Khazanah Operation (OBK) and community rangers.

“Since launching in 2019 up to 2025, the nationwide OBK has notched up proud results, seizing goods worth RM413 million,” he said.

He noted that the Sarawak Forestry Corporation, Wildlife and National Parks Department, police, customs and other agencies have seized over RM23 million worth of goods in the same period.

“Our successes have also won us international recognition through the United Nations Environment Programme’s Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards in 2021 and 2023. This proves that our strategy is spot on,” he added. — Bernama