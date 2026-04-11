KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Prebet Muhammad Amirul Raziq Rosafindi, 24, who was previously reported to have been seriously injured in an alleged assault at a military camp in Pahang on March 31, has died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Temerloh, Berita Harian reported.

His father, Rosafindi Tambi Chik, 49, said the victim breathed his last at 9.45am today, adding that the body would be buried at Pusara Damai Felda Sungai Kelamah in Gemas, Negeri Sembilan.

Berita Harian reported that Muhammad Amirul Raziq had earlier been seriously injured in an alleged assault involving a corporal, believed to have stemmed from dissatisfaction over cleaning duties at a weapons store.

The Armed Forces, in a statement, said initial investigations found that a junior non-commissioned officer allegedly used force by slapping and punching several soldiers at the camp.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar was also reported as saying that the suspect is believed to have assaulted, punched and kicked the victim in several parts of the body.

Investigations also found that six other victims, aged between 19 and 22, were present during the incident.