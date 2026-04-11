KUANTAN, April 11 — Police have detained four more men suspected of involvement in an attack involving sharp weapons at a coffee shop in Triang, Bera on March 29.

Bera police chief Supt Zulkiflee Nazir said all the suspects, aged between 27 and 37, surrendered themselves at the district police headquarters between April 6 and 8.

“So far, five arrests have been made, with four individuals still in police custody while another has been released on police bail on health grounds,” he said in a statement today.

He said one suspect was remanded from April 7 to 10, while two others were remanded from April 8 to April 13 to assist in investigations.

It was reported that police had detained a man believed to be involved in the case at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on April 4.

“The remand of the suspect detained on April 4 has been extended for four days, from April 10 to 13,” he said, adding that police are tracking down two more individuals to assist in the investigation.

Zulkiflee said police have completed and submitted the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor, and two suspects are expected to be charged in court on Monday under Sections 326 and 352 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, he said the victim of the incident was discharged on Wednesday after receiving treatment at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh. — Bernama