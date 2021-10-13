Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered decliners 521 to 443, while 411 counters were unchanged, 904 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Bursa Malaysia remains on an uptrend at mid-afternoon, led by the banking and construction counters as sentiments were boosted by the further resumption of economic activities.

At 3.25pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 12.64 points to 1,596.55 from 1,583.91 at Tuesday’s close.

The bellwether index opened 1.04 points lower at 1,582.87.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered decliners 521 to 443, while 411 counters were unchanged, 904 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.28 billion units worth RM2.23 billion.

Heavyweights Maybank rose six sen to RM8.29, MISC was 19 sen higher at RM7.09, Public Bank increased four sen to RM4.20, Hartalega advanced nine sen to RM6.06, RHB Bank added 16 sen to RM5.71 and Sime Darby expanded seven sen to RM2.35.

As for the active counters, Serba Dinamik and Sarawak Consolidated were flat at 41.5 sen and 50.5 sen, respectively, while Brahims was four sen higher at 55.5 sen and NWP Holdings expanded half-a-sen to 29.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was higher by 72.70 points at 11,725.35, the FBMT 100 Index edged up 73.55 points to 11,366.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered 62.11 points to 12,810.42, and the FBM 70 was 34.39 points better at 15,281.90.

Meanwhile, the FBM ACE declined 35.14 points to 7,155.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 153.47 points to 15,696.27, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.31 of-a-point to 211.32, and the Plantation Index improved 67.05 points to 7,071.16. — Bernama