Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-morning today, with the key index staying in negative territory while the broader market continued to be supported by buying in small-capitalisation stocks.

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 3.02 points to 1,556.4 from yesterday’s close of 1,559.42.

There were 480 gainers and 383 losers in the broader market, while 371 counters were unchanged, 1,035 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.59 billion units worth RM984.28 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank trimmed four sen to RM8.04, Petronas Chemicals lost eight sen to RM8.75, IHH slipped one sen to RM6.61, and Tenaga shed five sen to RM9.69, while Public Bank added one sen to RM4.07 and CIMB gained two sen to RM4.84.

Of the actives, SC Estate bagged four sen to 16 sen, Industronics inched up half-a-sen to 20.5 sen, SYF trimmed 5.5. sen to 37 sen, and Opcom perked four sen to RM1.37.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 7.23 points to 11,447.21, the FBMT 100 Index lost 18.9 points to 11,103.68, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 16.59 points to 12,566.32, and the FBM 70 contracted 15.28 points to 15,017.97.

The FBM ACE, however, increased 14.74 points to 7,086.82.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 42.21 points to 6,959.44, while the Financial Services Index gave up 14.45 points to 15,190.22, and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.62 of-a-point to 207.56. ― Bernama