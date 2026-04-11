KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), through the Ministry of Transport (MOT), has maintained a compound fine of RM100,000 against Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (RRSB) for an offence under Section 101(10) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

In a statement today, APAD said the action was taken following an incident involving 213 passengers, 65 of whom were injured, at the KLCC LRT Station heading towards the Kampung Baru LRT Station on May 24, 2021.

“Due to maintenance shortcomings, RRSB as the licensed operator failed to ensure that the rail alignment was safe for operations, resulting in the limb rail being unreadable in both directions.

“This led to a failure in operating the train safely, which caused the incident,” the statement said.

The agency stressed that the safety of land public transport operations is a priority and must not be compromised under any circumstances.

The statement added that the enforcement action serves not only as a legal compliance measure but also as a firm reminder to all rail service operators to ensure maintenance is carried out in accordance with established technical standards and that adequate training is provided to relevant personnel.

“The decision to impose this compound also takes into account public interest and the principle of accountability in ensuring the integrity of the nation’s rail transport system is preserved,” it said.

APAD also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure all operators fully comply with legal, operational and safety standards set. — Bernama