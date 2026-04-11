KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Staff at an Oriental Kopi outlet in Johor stopped a snatch theft attempt yesterday after a man grabbed a customer’s bag and tried to flee.

The incident took place at the chain’s Aeon Bukit Indah branch in Johor Bahru and was shared by the company in two Instagram posts, accompanied by pictures and video footage of the incident.

Oriental Kopi said “the snatch thief pretended to be on the phone, walked to the back of the restaurant, and took the Auntie’s bag from behind her in a split second.”

The company said several employees reacted immediately and moved to stop the suspect before he could escape.

According to the post, the bag was recovered and returned to the customer, who appeared relieved when it was handed back to her.

Oriental Kopi said it was “truly grateful to these team members who stepped up in that critical moment” and added that they acted without hesitation.

The company thanked its staff “for their swift response and teamwork in turning a moment of concern into reassurance” and reminded the public to stay vigilant and keep an eye on their belongings when dining out.