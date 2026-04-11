BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 11 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (Kuskop) has disbursed RM906 million in financing under the Dana Ekonomi Usahawan Wanita (Dewi) initiative since its launch last month, benefiting 106,100 women entrepreneurs nationwide.

Minister Steven Sim said the initiative, introduced in conjunction with International Women’s Day, mobilises a total funding pool of RM3 billion across four key agencies to support up to 300,000 women entrepreneurs.

He said the four agencies involved are Tekun Nasional, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, Bank Rakyat and SME Bank.

“Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, which caters primarily to micro-entrepreneurs such as home-based businesses, has the largest allocation of about RM2.7 billion, offering loans of up to RM30,000 per applicant, with RM880 million disbursed so far.

“Meanwhile, Bank Rakyat, through its BizLady-i scheme, provides financing of up to RM1 million at an interest rate of about five per cent, with a total fund size of RM30 million.

“So far, we have given out RM4.5 million,” he said during a forum session at the HERTrade Expo x Dewi Preview Session here today.

Sim added that SME Bank’s SME Lady 2.0 scheme, with a total fund of RM50 million, offers financing of up to RM3 million per applicant at an interest rate of about five per cent, with nearly RM5.5 million disbursed so far.

For Tekun Nasional, which focuses on Bumiputera entrepreneurs, he said up to RM16 million of the RM20 million allocation for women entrepreneurs has been disbursed, with financing of up to RM30,000 per applicant.

“Overall, across the four agencies, we have disbursed more than RM900 million in funding, benefiting 106,100 women entrepreneurs.

“This means about 70 per cent of the allocation remains unutilised, and we encourage more women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the financing facilities provided,” he said.

Sim announced the DEWI initiative on March 5 during the TikTok Shop Bazar Raya 2026 launch ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

DEWI reflects Kuskop’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs nationwide, while fostering more ‘iron ladies’ who are competitive in business, with a target of benefiting 300,000 women entrepreneurs. — Bernama