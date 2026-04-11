KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Thailand-based carrier Nok Air is set to launch a direct flight service between Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in July, marking a strategic move to strengthen regional aviation connectivity.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Tiong King Sing, said the airline has identified Kuala Lumpur as a priority international destination, with preparations currently underway for the inaugural flight.

In a Facebook post, Tiong described the upcoming launch as more than just an additional route, calling it a significant step towards enhancing air connectivity between Malaysia and Thailand as regional travel demand continues to grow.

“More efficient direct links are expected to improve travel convenience, boost tourism flows, and facilitate closer business exchanges between the two countries,” he said after meeting senior representatives of Nok Air to discuss its expansion plans and regional connectivity.

Tiong noted that when integrated with Nok Air’s domestic network, covering 16 destinations across Thailand, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Krabi, the new route would create a seamless travel corridor for passengers

He said these established points, supported by strong domestic demand, provide a solid network base that can complement the airline’s expansion into Malaysia and contribute to a more connected regional travel ecosystem,” he said.

Looking ahead, Tiong revealed that discussions also explored potential route expansions, including direct connections between Kuala Lumpur and Chiang Rai, as well as enhanced links with Chiang Mai.

“Travellers from Malaysia heading to Chiang Rai still rely on transit connections, indicating clear opportunities to improve accessibility and unlock untapped demand.

“Both Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai offer unique attractions, particularly in cultural and religious tourism. Chiang Rai, in particular, is gaining prominence within the regional Buddhist tourism segment. Improved connectivity will not only enhance access but also stimulate stronger two-way travel,” he added.

The discussions also touched on the possibility of future direct links to other Malaysian destinations such as Penang and Langkawi, as Thai travellers currently need to transit via Kuala Lumpur to reach these popular leisure spots.

Tiong assured that Tourism Malaysia will work closely with Nok Air to support the route launch through industry engagement, joint promotions, familiarisation trips and digital outreach aimed at building awareness and demand from the outset.

“The government remains open to deeper collaboration with regional airline partners like Nok Air, welcoming commercially viable proposals that enhance connectivity and strengthen Malaysia’s position in the regional aviation landscape while supporting sustainable tourism growth,” he said. — Bernama