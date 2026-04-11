BANGKOK, April 11 — Thailand will increase its allowance for essential goods starting Monday to help mitigate the economic impacts of the Mideast war, which are particularly affecting farmers, small business owners and “vulnerable” people.

More than 13 million Thais who hold a card entitling them to social benefits in the Southeast Asian country will see their monthly allowance increase from 300 baht to 400 baht (US$9.31 to US$12.42) for their daily expenses, the finance ministry said at a press briefing today.

The measures are intended to “protect vulnerable groups of people and prevent the situation from spreading to other sectors”, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said.

Farmers and small business owners will also be able to benefit from preferential-rate loans, as will people wishing to buy electric vehicles or install solar panels.

The government has also approved subsidies for transport operators, ahead of Thai New Year or “Songkran” celebrations.

“This challenge will be long term. Therefore, we are not only implementing short-term measures but also preparing the public and entrepreneurs to adapt to potentially higher energy and product costs,” Ekniti added. — AFP