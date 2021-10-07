Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 0.35 of-a-point to 1,559.77 from yesterday’s close of 1,559.42. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session higher lifted by buying in selected heavyweights, led by Dialog, as well as small-capitalisation stocks.

Dialog increased 18 sen to RM2.87 with 26.01 million shares changing hands and contributed 1.818 points to the composite index rise.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 552 to 392, while 429 counters were unchanged, 896 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.65 billion units worth RM1.83 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.07 and CIMB bagged four sen to RM4.86 while IHH was flat at RM6.62.

Maybank and TNB shed three sen each to RM8.05 and RM9.71 respectively and Petronas Chemicals lost 13 sen to RM8.70.

Of the actives, SC Estate perked 2.5 sen to 14.5 sen, SYF lost 7.5 sen to 35 sen, Nextgreen rose 22.5 sen to RM1.03 while Industronics was flat at 20 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 18.38 points to 11,472.82, the FBMT 100 Index gained 4.08 points to 11,126.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index picked up 26.97 points to 12,609.89, the FBM 70 improved 11.51 points to 15,044.76 and the FBM ACE earned 6.38 points to 7,078.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 6.72 points to 15,197.94, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.38 of-a-point to 207.8 while the Plantation Index increased 67.76 points to 6,984.99. ― Bernama