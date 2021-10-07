Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$115.2b as at Sept 30, 2021

In a statement today, Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves eased to US$115.2 billion (RM481.7) as at September 30, 2021, compared to US$116.2 billion on September 15, 2021.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and 1.3 times total short-term external debt,” it said.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$102.5 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$6.1 billion), gold (US$2.2 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.0 billion).

Assets comprising gold, foreign exchange, and other reserves, including SDRs, amounted to RM482.53 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.45 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM754.02 million), loans and advances (RM22.30 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM16.13 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprising paid-up capital amounted to RM100 million, reserves (RM182.87 billion), currency in circulation (RM145.23 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM157.49 billion), federal government deposits (RM4.20 billion), other deposits (RM7.18 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM7.12 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.47 billion), and other liabilities (RM4.67 billion). ― Bernama