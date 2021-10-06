Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-day, CI up almost 1pc

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 14.28 points to 1,544.7, from yesterday’s close of 1,530.42. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher at midday, with the key index increasing by almost one per cent on the back of a strong buying momentum in index-linked counters, led by plantation stocks.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 14.28 points to 1,544.7, from yesterday’s close of 1,530.42.

The index, which opened 0.95 of-a-point firmer at 1,531.37, fluctuated between 1,531.13 and 1,548.31 throughout the morning trading session.

Among the plantations counters, Sime Darby Plantation soared 36 sen to RM4.02, Kuala Lumpur Kepong surged RM1.52 to RM21.70 and IOI Corp increased 19 sen to RM3.96.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 558 to 369, while 653 counters were unchanged, 691 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.52 billion units worth RM1.62 billion.

Meanwhile, Bursa heavyweights Maybank bagged three sen to RM8.04, Petronas Chemicals increased 19 sen to RM8.88, IHH and Tenaga added one sen each to RN6.61 and RM9.63, respectively, CIMB earned four sen to RM4.76, while Public Bank shed one sen to RM4.05.

Of the actives, At Systematization and Serba Dinamik inched up half-a-sen each to six sen and 33 sen, respectively, SC Estate bagged 3.5 sen to 33 sen, TA Win slipped half-a-sen to 13 sen, while Sapura Energy and NWP were flat at 10 sen and 28 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 89.67 points to 11,369.22, the FBMT 100 Index increased 83.98 points to 11,031.02, the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 136.21 points to 12,473.16, the FBM 70 earned 43.75 points to 14,961.94 and the FBM ACE improved 74.13 points to 7,085.4.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 2.56 points to 207.6, the Plantation Index surged 346.97 points to 6,751.21, while the Financial Services Index increased 30.04 points to 15,132.07. ― Bernama