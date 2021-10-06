Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 17.99 points or 1.17 per cent to 1,548.41 from yesterday’s close of 1,530.42. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Bursa Malaysia’s key index remains on an uptrend at mid-afternoon, spurred by the positive market sentiment following the hike in commodity prices and optimism over global economic recovery.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 17.99 points or 1.17 per cent to 1,548.41 from yesterday’s close of 1,530.42.

The key index was largely lifted by gains in the plantation stocks, namely Sime Darby Plantation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and IOI Corporation, which contributed a combined 12.20 points.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers trouncing losers 578 to 377, while 641 counters were unchanged, 675 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.1 billion units worth RM2.04 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM8.04, Petronas Chemicals soared 14 sen to RM8.83, IHH added two sen to RM6.62, Tenaga bagged four sen to RM9.66 and CIMB rose six sen to RM4.78, while Public Bank slipped one sen to RM4.05.

Of the actives, both AT Systematization and Kanger inched up half-a-sen to six sen, SC Estate perked three sen to RM12 sen, and Serba Dinamik added one sen to 33.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 113.88 points to 11,393.63, the FBMT 100 Index was 107.6 points higher at 11,054.63, the FBM 70 advanced 64.43 points to 14,982.63, the FBM ACE improved 72.72 points to 7,083.99, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 173.39 points to 12,510.35.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index surged 455.84 points to 6,860.08, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 2.21 points to 207.25, while the Financial Services Index bagged 35.59 points to 15,137.62. ― Bernama