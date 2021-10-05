Bursa Malaysia sees mixed performance at mid-afternoon

Losers surpassed gainers 552 to 371, while 454 counters were unchanged, 868 untraded and eight others suspended. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Bursa Malaysia’s performance continued to be mixed at mid-afternoon, with the key index remaining in positive territory while the broader market stayed weak, dealers said.

At 3.08pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.58 of-a-point to 1,523.05 from Monday’s close of 1,522.47.

Dialog was the biggest gainer among index-linked counters with a 3.03 per cent hike, while Top Glove was the largest contributor to the rise in the FBM KLCI with 1.165 points.

Losers surpassed gainers 552 to 371, while 454 counters were unchanged, 868 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.67 billion units worth RM1.74 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals rose four sen to RM8.69 and CIMB added one sen to RM4.71, while Public Bank and IHH were flat at RM4.03 and RM6.60, respectively.

Of the actives, KNM was flat at 23.5 sen and Sapura Energy inched down half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, while Hibiscus and Advance Information bagged 3.5 sen each to 76 sen and 25 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index trimmed 3.21 points to 11,234.22, the FBMT 100 Index was 9.38 points weaker at 10,905.61, the FBM 70 fell 66.77 points to 14,905.71, and the FBM ACE declined 41.9 points to 7,016.56.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 8.37 points to 12,280.21.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 15.91 points to 6,340.4, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.84 of-a-point to 204.28, while the Financial Services Index lost 63.3 points to 15,068.58. — Bernama