Bursa Malaysia slightly lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia was slightly lower at mid-afternoon, with the key index remaining in the red due to continuous selling in selected heavyweights, dealers said. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Bursa Malaysia was slightly lower at mid-afternoon, with the key index remaining in the red due to continuous selling in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 1.23 points to 1,523.25 from Friday’s close of 1,524.48.

On the broader market, gainers and losers were almost equal at 465 to 467, while 426 counters were unchanged, 887 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.58 billion units worth RM1.76 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB added one sen each to RM8.06 and RM4.71, respectively, Tenaga bagged three sen to RM9.63, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.04.

Petronas Chemicals fell nine sen to RM8.65 and IHH shed three sen to RM6.62.

Of the actives, Opcom gained 25 sen to RM1.36, Sapura Energy was flat at 10 sen, CTOS eased four sen to RM1.88, while Binasat earned 3.5 sen to 42.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 17.31 points to 11,241.51, the FBMT 100 Index was 12.55 points firmer at 10,919.79, the FBM Emas Shariah Index earned 21.01 points to 12,269.08, and the FBM 70 soared 100.33 points to 14,974.86.

However, the FBM ACE declined 17.89 points to 7,046.53.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index lost 21.19 points to 6,326.89, the Financial Services Index fell 12.68 points to 15,147.4, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.34 of-a-point to 203.27. — Bernama