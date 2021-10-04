Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at midday

Market breadth remained positive with gainers thumping losers 481 to 405, while 425 counters were unchanged, 934 untraded and seven others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at midday amidst profit-taking among the heavyweights, but persistent buying demand for small-cap stocks has helped to support the market.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.82 of-a-point to 1,523.66 from Friday’s close of 1,524.48.

The index, which opened 4.56 points firmer at 1,529.04, moved between 1,522.19 and 1,532.73 throughout the morning trading session.

Turnover stood at 2.22 billion units worth RM1.46 billion.

A dealer said investors booked some profits following the early gains brought about by the interstate travel announcement.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said entering the final quarter of 2021, investors might expect for further economic recovery as the government eyes the reopening of international borders in December, as well as the resumption of interstate travels once 90 per cent of the adults in Malaysia are fully vaccinated.

Currently, 87.6 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.06, Tenaga bagged two sen to RM9.62, and CIMB gained three sen to RM4.73.

Public Bank slipped one sen to RM4.03, Petronas Chemicals lost eight sen to RM8.66, and IHH shed four sen to RM6.61.

Of the actives, Opcom rose 21 sen to RM1.32, Sapura Energy was flat at 10 sen, CTOS fell six sen to RM1.86, and Axteria slid one sen to 23 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 19.4 points to 11,243.6, the FBMT 100 Index was 16.09 points higher at 10,923.33, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 27.0 points to 12,275.07, the FBM 70 soared 107.46 points to 14,981.99 and the FBM ACE bagged 3.94 points to 7,068.36.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.55 of-a-point to 203.48, while the Plantation Index erased 16.82 points to 6,331.26 and the Financial Services Index fell 14.95 points to 15,145.13. — Bernama