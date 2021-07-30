Bank Negara: Malaysia’s official reserve assets at US$111.1b

In a statement today, Bank Negara Malaysia says Malaysia’s official reserve assets amounted to US$111.1 billion (RM440.1 billion) as of end-June 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― Malaysia’s official reserve assets amounted to US$111.1 billion (RM440.1 billion) as of end-June 2021, in accordance with the International Monetary Fund’s Special Data Dissemination Standard (IMF SDDS) format.

In a statement today, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said other foreign currency assets stood at US$732.2 million.

The central bank said the detailed breakdown of international reserves based on IMF SDDS format provides forward-looking information on the size, composition and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets, and the expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange of the Federal government and BNM over the next 12-month period.

“For the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits ― which include scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, among others ― amounted to US$5.59 billion.

“The short forward positions amounted to US$7.79 billion, while long forward positions amounted to US$730 million as at end-June 2021, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market,” the central bank said in an explanatory note on ‘Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-June 2021’ released today.

In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, BNM said the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans, amounting to US$2.35 billion in the next 12 months.

It said the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets are government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$389.1 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions.

“BNM also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis ringgit,” it added. ― Bernama