KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) will continue to be strengthened as a sustainable and progressive institution, serving as a catalyst for the success of today’s and future generations of settlers, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Rural and Regional Development Minister said these efforts will be driven with the commitment of all parties involved.

“FGV plays a highly significant role in the development ecosystem of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and in the welfare of settlers.

“Therefore, close cooperation, strong governance, and a results-focused strategic approach must continue to be reinforced to ensure that every decision made delivers real value to the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid visited FGV headquarters here to observe current developments firsthand, understand the challenges faced, and review strategic plans to ensure the institution remains strong, competitive, and continues to benefit settlers as well as the national economy. — Bernama