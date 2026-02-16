KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The supply of essential goods and key raw materials such as chicken, meat and vegetables nationwide is sufficient to meet the high demand in conjunction with Chinese New Year tomorrow and ahead of Ramadan.

A Bernama survey in several states found traders actively making preparations, while consumers have begun early purchases ahead of the fasting month.

For Bambang Ali, 40, a chicken and meat trader at Chow Kit Market, supply throughout this week remains sufficient, with quantities increased ahead of Ramadan, while the market, which is usually closed on Mondays, operated as usual today to allow the public to make preparations.

“Customers aren’t that many, but some are still coming to buy essentials. Last weekend was very encouraging with meat sales reaching about 600 kilogrammes (kg) a day as compared with only around 200 kg on normal days,” he told Bernama.

However, fish trader at the same market Azmin Mohamad Dari, 33, faced a different challenge as supply has slightly decreased and prices have risen by between RM1 and RM2 as many suppliers and boat operators from the Chinese community are on holiday.

Meanwhile, vegetable supplier Anwar Mahsum, 48, said leafy vegetables and imported chillies from Thailand are among items currently difficult to obtain, with some traders stocking up early to meet demand during the festive holidays before supply is expected to stabilise about a week after Chinese New Year.

For housewife Maria Yunus, 71, she employs a prudent strategy by buying essentials such as fish, vegetables and chicken earlier, about a week before the fasting month, as prices are cheaper compared with last-minute purchases.

In Selangor, vegetable trader Ng Mei Hong, 40, said her shop has been crowded with customers wanting to ensure their kitchen supplies are sufficient ahead of Ramadan, as most shops will be closed tomorrow and will resume operations on February 18.

“Today, we are operating as usual. The shop will close for a day tomorrow for Chinese New Year and most traders will resume operations from Wednesday. I believe there will be no problem for customers preparing for the fasting month as all items are still available,” said Ng.

In Penang, housewife Noor Halimah Hassan, 45, has also made early purchases as it helps her manage her family expenses more prudently.

“Every year before the fasting month arrives, I prepare everything early. I buy slightly more perishable items such as fish, prawns, squid and chicken to keep as a week’s supply because it is more convenient,” she said.

Meanwhile, chicken trader Mohd Syafiq Abu Bakar said his stock had been sold out earlier than usual over the past two days as customers bought in larger quantities.

“Usually, the stock would be exhausted around noon, but now it is already sold out as early as 10am. I sell between 400 and 500 chickens a day, and customers are not only Malays as the Chinese community are also buying more to prepare for large feasts and tomorrow’s Chinese New Year celebrations,” he said.

In Kelantan, Azmah Harun, 53, said she had bought all essential items such as rice, eggs and cooking oil since last week in preparation for Ramadan.

“Coincidentally, my three children are returning to the village to observe the first day of fasting with the family, so the food supplies I bought earlier can be used for our breaking-of-fast meals,” she said.

Meanwhile, organic chicken supplier Zakaria Yunus, 54, had been preparing more than 1,000 chickens in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations and the start of Ramadan, higher than usual to ensure sufficient supply. — Bernama