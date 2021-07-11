Bank Islam receives 108,936 applications under Pemulih repayment assistance package

A bank staff speaks on the phone inside the Bank Islam branch office in Shah Alam November 13, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd is currently assisting 108,936 accounts with a total outstanding financing amount of almost RM12.63 billion under its Pemulih Repayment Assistance (PRA) package since its roll out on July 7, 2021.

The bank said the numbers consist of 108,846 individual accounts with an outstanding financing amount of RM12.6 billion, as well as 90 applications from micro and small and medium enterprise (MSME) customers involving RM29.43 million.

Chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said the repayment assistance will temporarily relieve the financial constraints of customers and allow breathing space to reassess their financial standing.

“The bank has always been proactive in engaging our customers to identify their needs and providing the support required to help them make an informed decision best suited for their prevailing condition,” he said in a statement today.

In supporting the government’s National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) initiative, PRA allows eligible customers to choose either a six-month moratorium or 50 per cent monthly instalment reduction for six months.

Application is open for customers from the B40, M40 or T20 groups, as well as MSMEs affected by the pandemic.

The application under PRA is open until further notice.

For more information, customers may visit www.bankislam.com, call the Bank Islam Contact Centre at 03-26 900 900, or email the bank at [email protected]. — Bernama