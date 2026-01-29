SEOUL, Jan 29 — South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly profit today riding strong market demand for its artificial intelligence chips.

“In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company posted its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue at KRW 93.8 trillion (US$65.5 billion), representing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 9 percent. Operating profit was also an all-time high, at KRW 20.1 trillion,” it said in a statement.

Samsung said its annual revenue stood at 333.6 trillion won, while its operating profit came in at 43.6 trillion won.

The AI boom has pushed up prices and shipments of conventional chips, while demand for high bandwidth memory chips, used in AI servers, has soared.

The huge demand for chips to power AI has caused a shortage for consumer electronics, threatening higher prices for phones, laptops and other devices.

Samsung attributed its strong earnings to its Device Solutions division, which oversees its semiconductor business, noting that its sales in the last quarter rose 33 percent.

Its memory business also posted an “all-time high for quarterly revenue and operating profit,” it said.

Going forward, the South Korean company said it expects “AI and server demand to continue increasing, leading to more opportunities for structural growth”. — AFP