Bank Rakyat introduces Ar-Rahnu e-appointment service

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 —Bank Rakyat is introducing eAppointment, an online Ar-Rahnu appointment service to alleviate the congestion at its branches and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Starting July 1, 2021, customers can use the eAppointment platform to schedule an appointment at the bank’s 140 branches through 46 Ar-Rahnu X’Change nationwide by visiting https://appointment.bankrakyat.com.my.
In a statement today, chief executive officer Datuk Syed Abdul Aziz Syed Hassan said the new system allows customers to set a date, time and location for their appointment with ease, adding that the service will benefit the bank’s 356,000 Ar-Rahnu account holders.
“During this pandemic, gold items can be mortgaged for cash.
“Apart from helping to improve the customer’s cash flow, Ar-Rahnu also acts as an alternative financing option for businesses, micro-entrepreneurs as well as small and medium enterprises which are struggling with liquidity due to the pandemic’s impact on the economy.
“With a payment margin of up to 80 per cent from the pawned items, customers only need to make an appointment through eAppointment to get fast cash,” he said. — Bernama