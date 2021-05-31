Kenanga returns to the black in Q1

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd chalked up a positive financial performance in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q1 FY2021), registering a net profit of RM34.16 million from a net loss of RM6.95 million registered in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the period under review rose to RM250.12 million from RM165.33 million a year ago.

“The group’s revenue was higher for Q1 FY2021 compared to Q1 FY2020 mainly due to higher brokerage fee, management fee income, investment banking fees and trading and investment income,” the firm said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama