Bursa Malaysia turns positive at mid-morning

Market breadth was positive with gainers edging past losers 465 to 401, while 448 counters were unchanged, 839 untraded and six others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Bursa Malaysia turned positive at mid-morning on renewed buying in selected heavyweight counters, led by Hartalega and Petronas Chemicals.

Hartalega’s shares rose by 22 sen to RM10.20 per unit, while Petronas Chemicals increased eight sen to RM8.25.

At 11.05 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.92 points to 1,593.65 from Monday’s close of 1,590.73.

The index opened 0.94 of-a-point better at 1,591.67.

Market breadth was positive with gainers edging past losers 465 to 401, while 448 counters were unchanged, 839 untraded and six others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.01 billion shares worth RM1.54 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and Top Glove each eased one sen to RM8.26, RM4.12 and RM5.47, respectively, while TNB bagged one sen to RM9.94.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics increased half-a-sen to 12 sen, Vortex fell half-a-sen to 13.5 sen, BJCorp added five sen to 37 sen and Velesto Energy declined one sen to 15 sen.

Top gainers were Transocean which improved 90 sen to RM6.08, Gopeng which increased 29.5 sen to RM1.13, and Panasonic which gained 24 sen to RM31.50.

Of the losers, Malaysian Pacific trimmed 40 sen to RM38.10, Vitrox fell 28 sen to RM15.72 and Aeon Credit deducted 14 sen to RM12.08.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 22.23 points better at 11,729.71, the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 34.16 points to 13,182.14, the FBMT 100 Index gained 17.34 points to 11,378.18, the FBM 70 improved 10.05 points to 15,421.29, and the FBM ACE bagged 26.22 points to 8,736.83.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 1.73 points to 199.67, the Plantation Index bagged 49.87 points to 6,967.12 and the Financial Services Index gained 0.62 of-a-point to 14,847.78. — Bernama