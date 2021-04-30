Yili Group achieves 2020 remarkable growth, unveils 2021 first quarter results

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Yili recently released its 2020 annual report with total revenue reaching 96.886 billion yuan (RM61 billion) and net profit attributable to the parent company was 7.078 billion yuan, highlighting the company’s healthy growth trend and excellent profitability.

The Q1 2021 report released at the same time showed the company’s total revenue in the first quarter reaching 27.363 billion yuan, a YOY increase of 32.49 per cent, of which the net profit attributable to the parent company was 2.831 billion yuan, a YOY increase of 147.69 per cent.

In terms of products, the Company continued to promote product optimisation, with the sales revenue of key products recording a YOY increase of 9.6 per cent, according to a statement.

In addition, Yili has been continuously exploring new growth points through innovation with its sales revenue for new products accounted for 16 per cent of total sales revenue.

The Company also actively expanded new retail models on e-commerce platforms, with a YOY growth of 55 per cent. Its market share of retail sales for UHT milk on e-commerce platforms was 28.1 per cent during the same period, ranking first in the UHT milk market segment.

The Company has promoted cooperation across the industry chain, continued to invest more in R&D, technology, and innovation, and continuously innovated its product categories and accelerated the layout of health business by relying on a global network connecting Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Americas, and using big data to gain insights of consumers.

In the future, Yili will continue to build a ‘global health ecosystem’, take the lead in promoting sustainable development through the common prosperity of both commercial and social value. — Bernama