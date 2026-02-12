SEOUL, Feb 12 — Samsung Electronics has started mass production of a next-generation memory chip to power artificial intelligence, the South Korean firm announced today, touting an “industry-leading” breakthrough.

The high-bandwidth “HBM4” chips are a key component for AI data centres, with US tech giant Nvidia — now the world’s most valuable company — widely expected to be one of Samsung’s main customers.

Samsung said it had “begun mass production of its industry-leading HBM4 and has shipped commercial products to customers”.

“This achievement marks a first in the industry, securing an early leadership position in the HBM4 market,” it said in a statement.

A global frenzy to build AI data centres has sent orders for advanced, high-bandwidth memory microchips soaring.

South Korea’s two chip giants, SK hynix and Samsung, have been racing to start HBM4 production.

Taipei-based research firm TrendForce predicts that memory chip industry revenue will surge to a global peak of more than US$840 billion (RM3.2 trillion) in 2027.

The South Korean government has pledged to become one of the world’s top three AI powers, alongside the United States and China.

Samsung and SK hynix are among the leading producers of high-performance memory chips. — AFP