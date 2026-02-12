TEMERLOH, Feb 12 — A personal driver and a tahfiz student became among the first individuals in Pahang to be charged at the Sessions Court here today for littering by discarding cigarette butts in a public place.

Ahmad Marzuki Shafie, 45, and Muhammad Adli Ramadhan Anwar, 26, pleaded guilty after the charges were read before Judge Jamaludin Mat.

The court fined Ahmad Marzuki RM600 and Muhammad Adli Ramadhan RM300, with both ordered to serve one month’s jail in default of payment.

In addition, the court ordered both persons summoned to perform six hours of community service within six months, at a rate of one hour per day, in accordance with Section 77A(1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672).

According to the charges, Ahmad Marzuki and Muhammad Adli Ramadhan were accused of discarding cigarette butts in a public place without disposing of them in designated containers along Jalan Esplanade Temerloh and Jalan Semantan 1 here at 4.20 pm and 4.45 pm respectively on Jan 1.

The charges were framed under Section 77A(1) of Act 672 and is punishable under Section 77A(2), with an additional provision for a community service order under Section 77B(1) of the same Act.

Ahmad Marzuki, who was unrepresented by counsel, pleaded for leniency, citing a monthly income of RM1,900 and leg injuries sustained in accidents in 2007 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Adli Ramadhan, who is a person with disabilities, requested a reduced fine as he is still studying and serving at a tahfiz institution in Setia Alam, Selangor.

The prosecution for both cases was conducted by deputy public prosecutors from the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), Nur Idayu Syazwani Mohd Arif and Muhammad Fadli Syam Ramli.

Both accused paid the fines and are expected to carry out their community service tomorrow in the Temerloh area. — Bernama