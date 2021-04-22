Kwasa Land, YTL Construction to develop RM200m residential project

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) wholly-owned subsidiary Kwasa Land Sdn Bhd is teaming up with YTL Corporation Bhd to develop a RM200 million residential project in Subang, Selangor.

Kwasa Land, the master developer of the Kwasa Damansara township, had signed a development rights agreement with YTL’s wholly-owned unit Syarikat Pembenaan Yeoh Tiong Lay (YTL Construction) for the project, the partners said in a joint statement today.

The 5.13-hectare (ha) development, identified as plot R2-1 in the Kwasa Damansara township, will consist of one-and-a-half-storey townhouses and three-storey landed terrace houses as well as a 0.52ha central park and 1.1ha linear park.

Kwasa Land managing director Mohamad Hafiz Kassim said the company looked forward to working hand-in-hand with YTL Construction to launch the development by year-end.

“YTL Construction was selected following a robust process where it showed its ability, solid track record and desire to deliver residential offerings with exceptional quality in line with the demand of current homebuyers,” he said.

YTL Construction executive director Yeoh Keong Yuan said leveraging on shared values with Kwasa Land to strive towards a greener community, the development provided the company a platform to integrate nature as a complementary aspect.

“Residents will be able to enjoy open, spacious living spaces and be connected outdoors with the stunning views of the surrounding parks.

“Also, they could explore well-landscaped walking trails and jogging paths,” he said.

According to the statement, the homes, with a built-up area of between 1,200 sq ft and 2,300 sq ft, will feature modern and minimalistic designs true to YTL’s aesthetics, which is in line with Kwasa Damansara’s vision of being a “Green, Connected and Inclusive” township.

The development would also be supported by key transportation infrastructures such as the Subang Airport, Kwasa Sentral and Kwasa Damansara MRT stations, and a network of four expressways, it added. — Bernama