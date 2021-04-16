MAA: Vehicle sales up 33pc to 63,878 units in March

A general view of the traffic on the North South Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Vehicle sales in Malaysia rose 33 per cent to 63,878 units in March this year from 21,242 units during the same month last year, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said.

In a statement today, it said some car companies were rushing for deliveries last month as their financial year ended on March 31, 2021, as well as in preparation for new model launches.

MAA said sales of passenger vehicles increased to 56,478 units in March 2021 from 18,974 in March 2020 and sales of commercial vehicles rose to 7,400 units during the month from 2,268 units previously.

The association attributed the low total industry volume for the Malaysian automotive sector last year to the enforcement of the movement control order.

On a month-on-month basis, sales volume for March 2021 was 49 per cent higher than February 2021, it said.

In terms of total production, MAA said 62,221 vehicles were produced in March 2021 compared to 22,657 units in the same month last year.

It said the production of passenger vehicles increased to 58,102 units in March 2021 versus 21,087 in March 2020, while production of commercial vehicles also rose to 4,119 units from 1,570 units previously.

On the outlook for April 2021, MAA said it expects sales volume to be maintained at the March level following the on-going aggresive campaigns by car companies. — Bernama