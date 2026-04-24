KULA LUMPUR, April 24 — Sime UMW’s aerospace unit UMW Aerospace has delivered its first 100 per cent Malaysian-made rear fan case to Rolls-Royce plc, marking a significant milestone in its manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing Malaysia’s role in the global aerospace value chain.

In a statement today, Sime UMW said the rear fan case programme reinforces its presence in the aerospace industry and expands its aerospace’s role into the production of a critical engine component previously manufactured in the United States.

“Secured in 2022, the rear fan case programme represents UMW Aerospace’s second contract with Rolls-Royce, following its initial engagement to supply front fan cases.

“With this milestone, both the front and rear fan cases supplied to Rolls-Royce are now 100 per cent Malaysian-made,” it added.

The achievement was commemorated at a ceremony in Serendah attended by Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah along with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari, Rolls-Royce representatives, industry leaders and senior government officials.

Sime UMW said the rear fan case programme, developed and delivered by UMW Aerospace, established a comprehensive production framework, which includes manufacturing processes, specialised tooling and inspection, leading to approval for serial production.

According to Sime UMW, the company’s capabilities are further strengthened by its investment in advanced chemical milling, positioning it as the only company in Malaysia with this expertise, while the intellectual property for this capability was developed in-house and is owned by UMW Aerospace.

“This progress has been supported by the Selangor state government, whose facilitation has helped enable the development of advanced manufacturing capabilities in the state,” it said.

It added that talent development remains a core focus for the company, anchored by strong links with local universities and technical and vocational education and training institutions. enabling UMW Aerospace to build a 100 per cent Malaysian workforce. — Bernama