KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has revised its dividend policy to a minimum of 75 per cent of the group’s reported profit after tax and non-controlling interests (Patami) to be declared and paid quarterly.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the revised policy reflects TM’s strengthened financial position and stable cash flow generation, while dividend payments remain subject to the group’s financial requirements and at the board’s discretion.

“The new dividend policy takes effect in the first quarter (1Q) 2026,” said the national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider and Malaysia’s leading integrated telecommunication company. — Bernama