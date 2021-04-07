TERAJU, RHB Islamic jointly offer RM126m financing for Bumiputera SMEs

PETALING JAYA, April 7 — Teraju Bumiputera Corporation (TERAJU) and RHB Islamic Bank Bhd (RHB Islamic) are jointly offering RM126 million worth of financing under the financial supply chain programme for Bumiputera small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Teraju chief executive officer Md Silmi Abd Rahman said the programme offers financing to SMEs for projects awarded through government contracts, government-linked companies, multinational companies and qualified anchor Bumiputera companies.

“We are targeting 120 companies to participate in this three-year programme starting April 2021.

“We will review this programme after six months and increase the fund if we get overwhelming response from SMEs,” he told reporters after attending the signing ceremony of the joint-venture agreement between TERAJU and RHB Islamic for the financial supply chain programme for Bumiputera SMEs here, today.

Md Silmi represented TERAJU at signing ceremony, while RHB Islamic was represented by its managing director and chief executive officer, Datuk Adissadikin Ali.

Md Silmi said this effort was in line with the target of spearheading the Bumiputera agenda set by TERAJU as envisaged under the Key Economic Growth Activities’ (KEGA) under the Bumiputera Development Action 2030.

Adissadikin said through this platform, Bmiputera SMEs will get easy access to the Islamic Trade Financing Solution facility.

“Through this platform, SMEs will be able to obtain financing for working capital without any collateral,” he said. — Bernama