Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning, CI up 8.19 points

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 618 to 421, while 403 counters were unchanged, 805 untraded and 27 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trend higher at mid-morning, led by the industrial and technology sectors.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) rose 8.19 points to 1,633.16 versus yesterday’s close of 1,624.97.

The index opened 1.21 points higher at 1,626.18.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 618 to 421, while 403 counters were unchanged, 805 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.17 billion shares worth RM1.82 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Press Metal jumped 26 sen to RM10.26, Public Bank was four sen higher at RM4.28, PetChem gained nine sen to RM8.26 and Genting increased 17 sen to RM5.47.

Top Glove lost four sen to RM5.34 and Supermax declined 11 sen to RM4.24.

Top active counters Pasukhas, Pegasus and LKL were flat at four sen, three sen and 46 sen, respectively.

Datasonic went down 5.5 sen to 21 sen while Scomi was half-a-sen higher at six sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 65.92 points to 11,989.56, the FBMT 100 improved 64.27 points to 11,662.68, and the FBM Emas Shariah added 60.61 points to 13,306.76.

The FBM 70 was 109.63 points stronger at 15,816.33 and the FBM ACE advanced 119.51 points to 10,721.70.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 74.95 points to 15,574.91, the Plantation Index perked up 3.14 points to 7,203.73, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 2.46 points to 194.29. — Bernama