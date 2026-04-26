SEPANG, April 26 — A Selangor babysitter with three children of her own is in the process of adopting a four-year-old boy abandoned by his biological mother.

Dg Che Nor Hakimah Mudah, in her 30s who lives in Putra Perdana, has been looking after the boy for more than two weeks, Harian Metro reported last night.

“I have informed the woman in her 20s that the fee is RM800 per month for full-time care with one day off per week,” she was quoted as saying.

She added that the mother later paid only RM100 in early April and stopped responding when asked to take the child back, prompting her to lodge a police report at Putra Perdana station.

Che Nor said discussions with her husband and family led her to decide to formally adopt the boy.

“I contacted the child’s biological mother on April 10 and she agreed to let me adopt her child,” she was quoted as saying.

She has since visited the Department of Social Welfare office twice to begin adoption procedures.

Che Nor, who already has three children aged between three and nine, said she grew emotionally attached to the boy during his stay.

“I feel sorry for him as he lacks parental love. During his stay, I grew to love him. He is very affectionate and sleeps with me every night,” she was quoted as saying.

According to Che Nor, the boy appears to have speech delay.

She plans to enrol him in school next year and arrange medical checks if the adoption is approved.

She also asserted that she will not prevent the biological mother from meeting the child in the future.

Earlier, Che Nor shared her intention on social media, where her post went viral and drew praise from netizens for her willingness to care for the child.