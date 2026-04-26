MELAKA, April 26 — A 39-year-old man is expected to face charges in court tomorrow for allegedly exposing a three-year-old girl to drug-laced sweets.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said instructions to charge the suspect have been received from the deputy public prosecutor (DPP), Harian Metro reported yesterday.

“The investigation has been fully completed during the remand period.

“The case has now been referred to the DPP and instructions have been issued to charge the suspect,” he was quoted as saying.

The suspect, who reportedly has a large online following, was arrested on April 15 after the case came to light when the child was treated at Melaka Hospital in a semi-conscious state on April 14.

Initial investigations found the sweets were allegedly purchased abroad by the suspect and later kept in a refrigerator at a relative’s home in Sungai Putat, where the child was under care.

The child is believed to have consumed the sweets before losing consciousness and being rushed to hospital.

Medical tests later showed traces of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis.

She has since recovered and been discharged.

Police confirmed the suspect has no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

The sweets were not recovered during a search of the premises, and investigations were carried out under the Sexual, Women and Children Investigation Division (D11) before the case was referred for prosecution.