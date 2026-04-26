KOTA KINABALU, April 26 — United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) Deputy President Datuk Ibrahim Linggam today said the decision to leave Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) was not a unanimous one.

He described the decision by party president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia to withdraw from GRS as hasty and not reflective of the views of the party’s broader leadership.

Ibrahim said the move was made without adequately considering its impact on party members, many of whom were reportedly opposed to leaving the ruling coalition.

He also refuted claims that the decision had been made unanimously by the party’s Supreme Executive Council.

“Usno’s Supreme Executive Council comprises 37 members. However, only 18 attended the meeting on April 22, 2026. Therefore, it is inaccurate to say the decision was made unanimously,” he said in a statement on Saturday night.

According to Ibrahim, many council members who were absent from the meeting did not support the move to exit GRS.

He added that support for the coalition remains strong among Usno leaders at both central and divisional levels, particularly for Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, who is GRS chairman and Sabah Chief Minister.

“The decision by Tan Sri Pandikar Amin to resign is a personal one in his capacity as Deputy Chairman of GRS under Usno’s quota.

“While we respect that, we maintain our support for GRS and do not agree with Usno leaving the coalition,” he said.

Ibrahim further claimed that there were elements of pressure in securing agreement for the decision, alleging that some members were told the party president might resign if objections were raised.

He also alleged that members who did not attend the meeting were instructed to sign letters in support of leaving GRS or risk being removed from their positions.

On the matter, Ibrahim stressed that democratic principles within the party must be upheld.

“While the president has the right to express his views and make decisions, the voices of other leaders must also be taken into account,” he said.

He maintained that there were no major disputes between Usno and GRS, noting that cordial relations continue at both leadership and grassroots levels.

“Any differences in opinion can still be discussed,” he added.

Ibrahim expressed hope that ties between Usno and GRS would endure, emphasising that priority should remain on the development of Sabah. — The Borneo Post