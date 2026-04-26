WASHINGTON, April 26 — Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed.

Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents’ Dinner scrambled to hide under tables.

Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated.

Police swarmed the Washington Hilton Hotel where the event was taking place, and helicopters hovered overhead.

The pool report said the alleged shooter was in custody, citing the Secret Service. — AFP