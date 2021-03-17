Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM34.43 billion from RM40.5 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM20.54 billion from RM21.7 billion previously.

Earlier on, the BNM conducted a range maturity auction (RMA) money market tender and an Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender.

At 4pm, the central bank called for a RM33.2 billion conventional money market tender and a RM18.8 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

It had also revised the conventional overnight tender from RM32.5 billion to RM33.2 billion, as well as the Murabahah overnight tender from RM16.0 billion to RM18.8 billion.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent, and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama