Bursa slightly higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Bursa Malaysia stayed slightly higher at mid-morning, supported by buying in selected heavyweight counters.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.25 points to 1,598.10.

The key index kick-started trading 5.34 points better at 1,602.19 compared with1,596.85 at Wednesday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers pipped losers 414 to 412, while 473 counters were unchanged, 849 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.83 billion units worth RM1.11 billion.

Of the top gainers, Tenaga climbed 33 sen to RM10.08, PBBank gained two sen to RM4.24, Topglov and DIGI both added three sen each to RM6.18 and RM3.79 respectively, HLBank increased 10 sen to RM18.32 and HLFG earned 18 sen to RM17.18.

As for the active counters, SAPNRG and TRIVE inched up half-a-sen to 13 sen and 20 sen respectively, while DNEX added five sen to 39 sen and its warrants climbed 1.5 sen to six sen. Velesto and MFlour were flat at 13.5 sen and RM1.

Among the losers, F&N reduced 60 sen to RM30.12, Nestle lost 40 sen to RM136.6, PetDag gave up 26 sen to RM19.38 and KESM was 18 sen easier at RM16.10.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 17.75 points to 11,636.29, the FBMT 100 Index added 13.06 points to 11,358.28 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 27.07 points to 13,080.03.

The FBM 70 jumped 33.60 points to 15,194.75 and the FBM ACE was 0.34 of-a-point better at 10,748.29.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 20.74 points to 15,042.55 but the Plantation Index eased 36.75 points to 7,147.44 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.67 of-a-point to 179.66. — Bernama