FBM KLCI jumps 9.35 points at mid-afternoon, overall market remain soft

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The key index has continued its positive momentum after the lunch break, however, the overall market remained soft with losers trumping gainers.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 9.35 points to 1,595.48, after opening 0.81 of-a-point better at 1,586.94 compared with 1,586.13 at yesterday’s close.

Losers had surpassed gainers at 646 to 405, while 459 counters were unchanged, 639 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.42 billion units worth RM2.24 billion.

Among the index-linked counters, Maybank added nine sen to RM8.04. Public Bank gained eight sen to RM4.22, PChem accumulated two sen to RM7.58 while Tenaga was seven sen higher at RM9.77.

Of the active stocks, DNex shed one sen to 35 sen, AAX and Velesto added one sen to 7.5 sen and14 sen, respectively, while IRIS was down a sen to 37.5 sen and EAH was flat at 3.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 41.77 points to 11,601.46, and the FBMT 100 Index gained 43.17 points to 11,327.98.

However, the FBM ACE lost 81.95 points to 10,733.04, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 11.76 points to 13,043.01 and the FBM 70 fell 32.08 points to 15,109.20.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index soared 227.12 points to 14,979.86, the Plantation Index improved 23.46 points to 7,171.18, while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.23 of-a-point to 179.67. — Bernama