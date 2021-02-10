Bursa Malaysia opens higher on continued buying momentum

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.48 points to 1,590.61 from 1,586.13 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Buying momentum continued to support Bursa Malaysia to open higher today amid some degree of volatility as sentiment on glove counters remained rather fragile.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.48 points to 1,590.61 from 1,586.13 at yesterday’s close.

The index opened 0.81 of-a-point better at 1,586.94.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 263 to 178, while 299 counters were unchanged, 1,409 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 252.86 million units worth RM149.42 million.

Rakuten Trade, in a note, said the barometer index would likely test the 1,590-level amid some degree of volatility as sentiment on glove counters remained rather fragile.

“Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained resilient with the Brent crude now firmly above the US$60 (RM242.86) level, hovering at US$61.10 per barrel currently,” it said.

The firm also viewed that Brent crude could possibly touch the US$65 per barrel for 2021.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced nine sen to RM8.04, PBBank added one sen to RM4.15, Tenaga improved four sen to RM9.74, while PChem was flat at RM7.56.

Of the actives, IRIS inched up half-a-sen to 39 sen, DNex added one sen to 37 sen, while FPGroup erased nine sen to 96 sen, Kanger reduced half-a-sen to 11 sen, and Opcom was flat at 78 sen.

Of the gainers, Nestle jumped 30 sen to RM137.60, Hartalega and Carlsberg both added 20 sen to RM12.66 and RM22.60, respectively, and Widetech up 18 sen to 88 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 31.94 points to 11,591.64, the FBMT 100 Index added 29.51 points to 11,314.32, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 16.30 points to 13,071.07.

The FBM 70 increased 30.71 points to 15,171.99 and the FBM ACE appreciated 3.52 points to 10,818.51.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 101.09 points to 15,171.99, the Plantation Index improved 4.69 points to 7,152.41, while the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.25 of-a-point to 179.65. ― Bernama