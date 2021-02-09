Farmers’ Organisation Authority wants more young Malaysians to become agropreneurs, says chairman

Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh speaks at the PAS annual Muktamarin Machang September 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA KRAI, Feb 9 — The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) wants more young people, especially graduates, to be directly involved in the agriculture sector to create job opportunities.

Its chairman Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the agricultural sector was now a career path which could offer a lucrative income to the individuals or companies involved.

“We (LPP) have set a high target in empowering the agricultural sector to be on par with the other sectors such as manufacturing.

“The agricultural sector has gained a place and we want to invite the younger generation to get involved in farming as it has proven to produce millionaires,” he told Bernama after the Prihatin MAFI (Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries) flood relief programme, here, today.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi said LPP had a grant of RM20,000 each for young people who were keen to be involved in the agriculture sector

“We have the (financial) strength. LPP will always guide people who want to be agropreneurs. The youths are the most eligible group to take over and dignify the agriculture sector,” he added.

He said young people, especially agriculture graduates, should look forward to expanding the nation’s agriculture sector, thus opening up more job opportunities for the local community. — Bernama