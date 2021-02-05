Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on selling in selected heavyweights led by healthcare and plantation counters. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on selling in selected heavyweights led by healthcare and plantation counters.

Top Glove declined 13 sen to RM6.58, IHH fell 11 sen to RM5.08 and KLK decreased 52 sen to RM23.28, which dragged the composite index down by 5.06 points collectively.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 6.74 points to 1,578.16, after opening 2.80 points higher at 1,587.70 versus yesterday’s close of 1,584.90.

On the broader market, losers edged gainers 570 to 449, while 448 counters were unchanged, 663 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.99 billion units worth RM2.44 billion.

Of the 30 index-linked heavyweights, 20 counters were lower, two flat and eight were higher.

Maybank fell one sen to RM7.88, Top Glove declined 13 sen to RM6.58, Public Bank rose one sen to RM4.09 and Petronas Chemicals jumped 18 sen to RM7.39.

Of the actives, I-Stone gained one sen to 24.5 sen, Luster Industries shed one sen to 21.5 sen and QES Group was two sen weaker at 49.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 38.56 points to 11,491.70, the FBMT 100 Index fell 39.54 points to 11,223.30 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 40.81 points to 13,054.10.

The FBM ACE shed 17.94 points to 10,898.89 and the FBM 70 dropped 20.65 points to 15,040.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 37.88 points to 14,562.02, the Plantation Index dipped 75.35 points to 7,132.42, while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.63 points to 176.34. — Bernama