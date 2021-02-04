Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers edged past gainers 528 to 514, while 412 counters were unchanged, 644 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon today due to selling in banking, healthcare and telecommunications counters.

Maybank had erased six sen to RM7.88, Top Glove declined 17 sen to RM6.65, while Digi was five sen weaker at RM3.78. Altogether, they dragged the composite index down by 4.83 points.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 5.68 points to 1,577.31 after opening 0.89 of-a-point lower at 1,582.10, compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,582.99.

On the broader market, losers edged past gainers 528 to 514, while 412 counters were unchanged, 644 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.85 billion units worth RM2.61 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell six sen to RM7.88, Top Glove declined 17 sen to RM6.65, Public Bank was flat at RM4.10 and Petronas Chemicals added five sen to RM7.15.

Of the actives, Lambo inched down half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, while Luster Industries and PA Resources each gained one sen to 23 sen and 24.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 8.43 points to 11,480.87, the FBMT 100 Index fell 8.45 points to 11,216.35, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 18.72 points to 13,031.18 and the FBM ACE shed 16.88 points to 10,928.26.

The FBM 70 advanced 112.16 points to 15,027.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 7.81 points to 14,541.36, the Plantation Index erased 16.32 points to 7,158.04, while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.07 of-a-point to 173.87. — Bernama